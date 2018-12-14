Over 30 terror targets destroyed in N. Iraq operation

Turkish jets have destroyed over 30 terror targets in northern Iraq in an overnight operation, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The army used over 20 warplanes as well as drones and refueling aircrafts during the operation in which the Mount Karajak area was hit for the first time, it said.

It further stated that the terror targets in northern Iraq were determined in coordination with the intelligence units, adding the utmost care for the safety of civilians and environment was taken.

Earlier on Thursday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement that the air operation was conducted to “neutralize” PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG and other terrorist elements.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.