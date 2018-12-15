Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 7 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish army “neutralized” seven PKK terrorists in airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq, the military said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a Twitter post, the Turkish General Staff said they conducted the airstrikes in Zap and Hakurk regions on Dec. 14-15.

The terrorists were plotting attack on Turkish bases, it said.

It added that shelters and caves belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.