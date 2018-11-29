Turkish jets 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish jets "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq on Wednesday, the military said.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a Twitter post, Turkish General Staff said its jets pounded PKK terrorists in the Sinat-Haftanin and Hakurk regions.

Weapon emplacements and ammunition depots belonging to the terror group were also destroyed during the airstrikes, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.