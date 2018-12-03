Turkish jets 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

Turkish jets have neutralized five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the military said on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a Twitter post, the Turkish General Staff said its jets pounded PKK terrorists in the Sinat-Haftanin, and Metina regions during operations conducted on Sunday and Monday.

Shelters belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrikes, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.