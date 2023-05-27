Islam rises in Spain

The Number of Spanish Muslims Increasing in the Great Mosque of Granada

The region of Andalusia is known as a historical Islamic center located in the south of Spain. The city of Granada is one of the significant cities in this region and historically carries rich traces of Islamic culture. The Great Mosque of Granada hosts an interesting event every Friday: a Spanish citizen converting to Islam.

Umar del Pozo, the President of the Spanish Islamic Society and the Foundation of the Great Mosque of Granada, has pointed out a significant increase in the number of Spaniards converting to Islam after the pandemic. Del Pozo emphasized that the Muslim population in Spain has shown a substantial increase over the last 30 years, and this growth is also reflected in the conversions at the Great Mosque.

According to the information shared by Mohamed Ajana, the Secretary of the Spanish Islamic Commission, the Muslim population in Spain has increased tenfold over the past 30 years, surpassing 2.5 million. Unofficial estimates suggest that this number is expected to reach 3 million. Muslims residing in Spain mainly have origins from Morocco, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Senegal, and Algeria, and they are concentrated in economically developed regions such as Catalonia, Valencia, Andalusia, and Madrid.

The increasing number of Spanish Muslims in the Great Mosque of Granada is considered a positive development for the progress of Islam and the Muslim community in Spain. This situation can be seen as an example reflecting Spain's cultural diversity, and both the Spanish Islamic Society and the Foundation of the Great Mosque of Granada take pride in this situation.

