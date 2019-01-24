Malaysia names new king

Malaysian royals on Thursday met to choose a new king after the previous monarch abdicated his post following his reported marriage to a Russian beauty queen, local media reported.

Nine Malay royals chose Sultan Abdullah of Pahang state as the new king for five years, daily Star reported.

Sultan Abdullah, 59, is an avid sportsman and a member of the FIFA council.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy with a federal representative character. The king is the ceremonial head while the prime minister oversees daily governance.

On Jan. 6, former Sultan Muhammad V rendered a shock resignation, a first in Malaysian history.

The new king is expected to be sworn in on Jan. 31, BBC reported.