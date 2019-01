A major 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook on Sunday northwestern Brazil, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was 89 kilometers (55 miles) west of Tarauaca, Brazil, and 329 kilometers (204 miles) east of Pucallpa, Peru.

The quake struck Tarauaca at a depth of 575 kilometers (357.28 miles) at 2:25 local time.

No casualties were reported.

