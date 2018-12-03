Press agenda on December 03

VENEZUELA

CARACAS - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Venezuela, attend Turkey-Venezuela Business Forum along with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

CARACAS - Two leaders to hold joint news conference after signing several deals.

CHINA

BEIJING - Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to meet Chairman of China’s Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu in capital.

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release inflation figures for November.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to address participants of International Volunteers Forum.

CROATIA

ZAGREB - Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to host meeting of Central European Initiative (CEI) summit.

KOSOVO

PRISTINA - European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn to meet with Kosovar President Hashim Thaci, Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj and Parliament Speaker Kadri Veseli over Kosovo’s decision to increase customs duties for imports from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

DJIBOUTI

DJIBOUTI - Djibouti International Trade Fair to open with participation of more than 10 Turkish companies.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold news conference on upcoming NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

FRANCE

PARIS - Following nationwide protests in France against the fuel price rise.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.