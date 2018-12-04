Press agenda on December 04

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

CHINA

BEIJING - Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to meet Premier Li Keqiang.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend NATO Foreign Ministers meeting.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan to attend 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference (BAKUTEL 2018), Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation information and communication ministerial meeting, and Azerbaijan-Russia-Turkey-Iran four way ministerial meeting.

FRANCE

PARIS - Following nationwide "yellow vest" protests.

GERMANY

BERLIN - At digital summit in Nuremberg, Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver speech on government’s strategy on digitalization and artificial intelligence.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Sherpa for the G20 Svetlana Lukash to hold press conference on results of G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

UKRAINE

KIEV - Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli to attend Ukrainian-Turkish Business Forum.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Ruling African National Congress (ANC) to host political party delegates from BRICS countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. Delegates will discuss economic and political challenges facing their countries.