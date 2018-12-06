Press agenda on December 06

TURKEY

ANKARA - President and ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party chair Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the extended provincial heads meeting at party headquarters.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US

NEW YORK - UN General Assembly members to meet to vote on a US-promoted resolution condemning activities of Hamas and other groups in Gaza.

CANADA

OTTAWA - Canada and US to co-host a meeting of top 13 military contributing nations to international coalition to defeat Daesh. Canada's Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis due to attend.

ITALY

MILAN - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend 25th Council of Ministers Meeting of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

KYRGYZSTAN

BISHKEK - Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart Dastanbek Djumabekov.

GERMANY

HAMBURG - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet with Christian Democratic Union’s executive committee ahead of party conference on Friday to elect her successor.

SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM - Yemen peace talks mediated by UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to start with participation of Yemeni legitimate government and Houthis.

AUSTRIA

VIENNA - 175th ordinary meeting of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) conference to be held.

FRANCE

PARIS - Following nationwide "yellow vest" protests.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.