Press agenda on December 07

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

KYRGYZSTAN

BISHKEK - Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to visit gravesite of Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aytmatov and attend event at Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Manas University.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Yildirim to meet his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani for bilateral talks.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

MOSCOW - Presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov to meet with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

GERMANY

HAMBURG - Christian Democrats to elect Angela Merkel’s successor as party leader.

FRANCE

PARIS - Following nationwide Yellow Vest protests.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

DJIBOUTI

Djibouti - Turkey's Diyanet Foundation to inaugurate biggest mosque in East Africa.

Last Mod: 07 Aralık 2018, 09:52