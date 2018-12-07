Press agenda on December 07

TURKEY
ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
KYRGYZSTAN
BISHKEK - Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to visit gravesite of Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aytmatov and attend event at Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Manas University.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Yildirim to meet his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani for bilateral talks.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
MOSCOW - Presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov to meet with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.
GERMANY
HAMBURG - Christian Democrats to elect Angela Merkel’s successor as party leader.
FRANCE
PARIS - Following nationwide Yellow Vest protests.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.
DJIBOUTI
Djibouti - Turkey's Diyanet Foundation to inaugurate biggest mosque in East Africa.Last Mod: 07 Aralık 2018, 09:52