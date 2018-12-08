Press agenda on December 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018

Press agenda on December 08

TURKEY 

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony in Istanbul. 

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

IRAN 

TEHRAN - Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to address meeting of Parliament Speakers on Combating Terrorism and Extremism.

FRANCE/BELGIUM/NETHERLANDS 

PARIS/BRUSSELS/THE HAGUE -  Following Yellow Vest protests in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Federal Service representative Alexey Volsky to hold a news conference on the situation in the Sea of Azov.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

ETHIOPIA 

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to inaugurate Industrial Park in Jimma town, 347km southwest of the capital. Sudanese and Djibouti presidents to join him.

Add Comment
Send