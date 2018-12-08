Press agenda on December 08

TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony in Istanbul.
ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to address meeting of Parliament Speakers on Combating Terrorism and Extremism.
FRANCE/BELGIUM/NETHERLANDS
PARIS/BRUSSELS/THE HAGUE - Following Yellow Vest protests in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian Federal Service representative Alexey Volsky to hold a news conference on the situation in the Sea of Azov.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to inaugurate Industrial Park in Jimma town, 347km southwest of the capital. Sudanese and Djibouti presidents to join him.