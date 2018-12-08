Press agenda on December 08

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony in Istanbul.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Turkey’s Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to address meeting of Parliament Speakers on Combating Terrorism and Extremism.

FRANCE/BELGIUM/NETHERLANDS

PARIS/BRUSSELS/THE HAGUE - Following Yellow Vest protests in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Federal Service representative Alexey Volsky to hold a news conference on the situation in the Sea of Azov.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to inaugurate Industrial Park in Jimma town, 347km southwest of the capital. Sudanese and Djibouti presidents to join him.