Press agenda on December 1

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - 11th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) -- which Anadolu Agency is official photo provider for -- to end with a closing ceremony.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.





ARGENTINA

BUENOS AIRES - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a session on infrastructure, energy and future of sustainable food as part of G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

BUENOS AIRES - Erdogan to attend signing ceremony of G-20 Leaders’ Declaration, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s presentation at “G-20 2019” session and closing speech of Argentine’s President Mauricio Macri.

BUENOS AIRES - Erdogan to attend press meeting to be held by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

BUENOS AIRES - Erdogan to also hold a press conference at the Costa Salguero Center.





SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

SUDAN

KHARTOUM - Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to hold a press conference after meeting with his Sudanese counterpart in Khartoum.



SPECIAL REPORT

‘Greece could reverse decision to cut Turkish lessons’

- It is 'strongly possible' Greek government will consider student boycott in deciding new curriculum, says expert

By Fatih Hafiz Mehmet

ANKARA (AA) - Following a controversial decision, Athens is likely to take steps to preserve the balance between Turkish and Greek language lessons in the curriculum of Muslim religious schools in Western Thrace, according to an expert on minority affairs in Greece.

Last Mod: 01 Aralık 2018, 11:19