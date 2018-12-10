Press agenda on December 10

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend event, titled Civilization of the Humanity, as part of Human Rights Day activities.

ANKARA - Erdogan also due to chair meetings to be held by Turkiye Wealth Fund Management and Culture and Art Policies Board at Cankaya Palace.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release quarterly gross domestic product figures for July-September period.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - President Ilham Aliyev to receive Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, who is due to attend AgTech and Green Energy forum. Bekir also to meet his Azeri counterpart Inam Karimov.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU’s Foreign Affairs Council to convene to review pressing issues on international agenda.

FRANCE/BELGIUM

PARIS/BRUSSELS - Following developments after Saturday’s Yellow Vest protests in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

ARMENIA

YEREVAN - Reactions to be followed after Sunday's parliamentary elections in Armenia.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in the Syrian civil war.

MOROCCO

MARRAKECH - Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to attend Intergovernmental Conference on Global Compact for Migration.