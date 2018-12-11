Press agenda on December 11

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's central decision and executive board meetings.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to attend meeting of 5th Reform Action Group. They also due to hold news conference.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

ANKARA - Turkey’s Central Bank to release balance of payments figures for October.

ANKARA - Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology to release quarterly productivity statistics for the July-September period.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli to attend meetings of Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council and Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Forum. Pakdemirli also expected to visit offices of TIKA and Yunus Emre Institute.

FRANCE/BELGIUM

PARIS/BRUSSELS - Following developments after Saturday’s Yellow Vest protests in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to host British Prime Minister Theresa May at Chancellery to discuss latest developments on Brexit.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in the Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

SANA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

SPECIAL REPORT:

Child malnutrition worsened in insurgency-hit Nigeria

By Rafiu Ajakaye

LAGOS, Nigeria (AA) - Apart from having the world’s largest mortality rate of under-fives, experts said Nigeria now has at least 35 million severely malnourished children.