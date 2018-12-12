Press agenda on December 12

TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Turkish Defense Industry Summit.
ANKARA - Erdogan to also receive opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to attend symposium on migration and integration policies.
ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
US
WASHINGTON - CIA Director Gina Haspel reportedly to brief lawmakers on agency's findings in investigation of killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver remarks on migration and integration issues.
FRANCE / BELGIUM
PARIS / BRUSSELS - Following developments in wake of Yellow Vest protests in France and Belgium.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.