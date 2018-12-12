Press agenda on December 12

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Turkish Defense Industry Summit.

ANKARA - Erdogan to also receive opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to attend symposium on migration and integration policies.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US

WASHINGTON - CIA Director Gina Haspel reportedly to brief lawmakers on agency's findings in investigation of killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to deliver remarks on migration and integration issues.

FRANCE / BELGIUM

PARIS / BRUSSELS - Following developments in wake of Yellow Vest protests in France and Belgium.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.