Press agenda on December 13

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to present government's second 100-Day Action Plan at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to meet Khalid Al-Mishri, head of Libya’s High Council of State.

ANKARA - Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank to attend Turkish Defense Industry Summit at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release milk and poultry production statistics for October.

ANKARA - Turkey’s Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee meets to set interest rates.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz for talks on EU, international security issues.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Leaders of EU countries to discuss Brexit at summit.

FRANCE / BELGIUM

PARIS / BRUSSELS - Following developments in wake of Yellow Vest protests in France and Belgium.



SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.