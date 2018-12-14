Press agenda on December 14

TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend OIC member/observer states judicial conference at Dolmabahce Palace and Inter-parliamentary platform on Jerusalem at the Istanbul Airport.
ISTANBUL - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to attend 2nd Istanbul Economy Summit at Ciragan Palace.
ANKARA - TurkStat to release agricultural products consumer price index for November.
ANKARA - Turkey’s Central Bank to release October figures of outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector.
ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
US
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan to discuss bilateral security issues.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend the Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Leaders of EU countries to discuss Brexit at summit.
FRANCE / BELGIUM
PARIS / BRUSSELS - Following developments in wake of Yellow Vest protests in France and Belgium.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.