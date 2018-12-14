Press agenda on December 14

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend OIC member/observer states judicial conference at Dolmabahce Palace and Inter-parliamentary platform on Jerusalem at the Istanbul Airport.

ISTANBUL - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to attend 2nd Istanbul Economy Summit at Ciragan Palace.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release agricultural products consumer price index for November.

ANKARA - Turkey’s Central Bank to release October figures of outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

US

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan to discuss bilateral security issues.

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend the Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Leaders of EU countries to discuss Brexit at summit.



FRANCE / BELGIUM

PARIS / BRUSSELS - Following developments in wake of Yellow Vest protests in France and Belgium.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.

Last Mod: 14 Aralık 2018, 09:50