Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

Press agenda on December 15

TURKEY

DENIZLI - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address public in an inauguration ceremony in western province of Denizli.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. 

FRANCE / BELGIUM 

PARIS / BRUSSELS - Following developments in wake of Yellow Vest protests in France and Belgium.

QATAR

DOHA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend 18th Doha Forum and to hold various talks. 

SYRIA 

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

YEMEN 

SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.

AFGHANISTAN

KABUL - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to attend a tripartite dialogue meeting in Kabul, involving Pakistan, China and Afghanistan. 

TURKMENISTAN 

ASHGABAT - Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan in Turkmenistan to attend Turkish exported goods fair.

