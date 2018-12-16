Press agenda on December 16

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend inauguration ceremonies of national garden as well as completed facilities and projects.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim is due to head to Hungarian capital Budapest for official talks.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

GEORGIA

TELAVI - Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay to attend oath-taking ceremony of Georgia’s newly elected first woman president Salome Zurabishvili.



QATAR

DOHA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend special session of 18th Doha Forum.



FRANCE

PARIS - Following protests of Yellow Vests across the country.



SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in the Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver speech as part of National Day of Reconciliation aimed at uniting all South Africans irrespective of the country's past history of oppression and racism.