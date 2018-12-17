Press agenda on December 17

TURKEY

KONYA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits central Konya province to attend ceremony marking anniversary of 13th-century Sufi mystic, poet and Islamic scholar Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi’s passing, known as 'Sheb-i Arus'.

KONYA - Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony at Mevlana Square and dinner at Selcuklu Congress Center.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release labor force statistics for September, as well as turnover indices, industrial production index, short term external debt statistics for October.

ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce central government's budget balance table for November.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

HUNGARY

BUDAPEST - Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to meet and hold joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Laszlo Kover.

BUDAPEST - Yildirim also to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, visit Turkish martyrs' cemetery and Muslim dervish Gul Baba’s tomb.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Mustafa Akinci to receive Jane Holl Lute, UN special envoy on Cyprus.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to meet with representatives of Turkish NGOs and meet with his counterpart Shehryar Afridi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

UK

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to give statement on last week's European Council meeting amid ongoing political impasse over the Withdrawal Agreement.

USA

WASHINGTON - Ambassador James Jeffrey, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, to deliver speech at Atlantic Council think tank.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in the Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

SANAA - Monitoring developments in the humanitarian crisis.