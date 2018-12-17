Press agenda on December 17

TURKEY
KONYA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits central Konya province to attend ceremony marking anniversary of 13th-century Sufi mystic, poet and Islamic scholar Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi’s passing, known as 'Sheb-i Arus'.
KONYA - Erdogan to attend mass opening ceremony at Mevlana Square and dinner at Selcuklu Congress Center.
ANKARA - TurkStat to release labor force statistics for September, as well as turnover indices, industrial production index, short term external debt statistics for October.
ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce central government's budget balance table for November.
ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
HUNGARY
BUDAPEST - Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to meet and hold joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Laszlo Kover.
BUDAPEST - Yildirim also to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, visit Turkish martyrs' cemetery and Muslim dervish Gul Baba’s tomb.
TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA – Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Mustafa Akinci to receive Jane Holl Lute, UN special envoy on Cyprus.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to meet with representatives of Turkish NGOs and meet with his counterpart Shehryar Afridi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
UK
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to give statement on last week's European Council meeting amid ongoing political impasse over the Withdrawal Agreement.
USA
WASHINGTON - Ambassador James Jeffrey, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement, to deliver speech at Atlantic Council think tank.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in the Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
SANAA - Monitoring developments in the humanitarian crisis.