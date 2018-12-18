Press agenda on December 18

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately receive national amputee football team and Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamad Sabu.

ANKARA – Leader of opposition Republican People’s Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu to attend dinner program with EU envoys.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) for October.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci to hold meeting with UN special envoy on Cyprus Jane Holl Lute.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to take part in an expanded meeting of Defense Ministry Board.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts at UN office in Geneva as part of talks about Syrian crisis.

GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend meeting in 'Astana format' with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

YEMEN

SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.

UK

LONDON - Political developments over Withdrawal Agreement to be followed as opposition tables motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 13 matches to kick off. Turkey's Fenerbahce to face Montenegro's Buducnost VOLI Podgorica at home in Istanbul while Turkey's Anadolu Efes to play against CSKA Moscow at home in Istanbul.