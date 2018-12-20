Press agenda on December 20

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to co-chair fifth meeting of Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council at presidential complex. Two presidents later to attend Turkey-Iran Business Forum at Cankaya palace.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release housing sales statistics for November.

ANKARA - Industry and Technology Ministry to release patent, trademark, and utility model statistics for November.

ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Ministry to release central government external and domestic debt and receivable statistics for November.

ANKARA - Following developments in wake of U.S. announcement it will withdraw its forces from Syria, including northeastern Syria.

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to meet her Polish counterpart in London.

LONDON - Think-tank Policy Exchange to release report on definition of Islamophobia.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to take questions during annual end-of-year news conference.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.

SPECIAL REPORT

Turkish borrows from 2 extinct languages: Scholar

By Mehmet Ozturk and Metin Unlu

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish philologist and renowned numerologist has said that Turkish borrows from two extinct languages.

SPECIAL REPORT

Status quo in Sudan cannot continue: Opposition leader

By Addis Getachew

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) - Sudan’s opposition leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi has called for a change in political and economic structures in the East African nation.

SPECIAL REPORT

Palestinian women express plight of 'right to return' with tapestries

By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

LONDON (AA) – A series of tapestries embroidered by Palestinian women seek to raise awareness in central London about the Palestinian people’s 70-year-old right to return to their homes.

SPECIAL REPORT

Ethiopia's mentally ill remain in the shadows

By Seleshi Tessema

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – An intimidating man with a muscular build was standing on a roadside in Piazza, one of the oldest shopping centers in Ethiopia's capital.