Press agenda on December 20

TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and visiting his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to co-chair fifth meeting of Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council at presidential complex. Two presidents later to attend Turkey-Iran Business Forum at Cankaya palace.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release housing sales statistics for November.
ANKARA - Industry and Technology Ministry to release patent, trademark, and utility model statistics for November.
ANKARA - Treasury and Finance Ministry to release central government external and domestic debt and receivable statistics for November.
ANKARA - Following developments in wake of U.S. announcement it will withdraw its forces from Syria, including northeastern Syria.
ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to meet her Polish counterpart in London.
LONDON - Think-tank Policy Exchange to release report on definition of Islamophobia.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to take questions during annual end-of-year news conference.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.
SPECIAL REPORT
Turkish borrows from 2 extinct languages: Scholar
By Mehmet Ozturk and Metin Unlu
ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish philologist and renowned numerologist has said that Turkish borrows from two extinct languages.
SPECIAL REPORT
Status quo in Sudan cannot continue: Opposition leader
By Addis Getachew
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) - Sudan’s opposition leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi has called for a change in political and economic structures in the East African nation.
SPECIAL REPORT
Palestinian women express plight of 'right to return' with tapestries
By Ahmet Gurhan Kartal
LONDON (AA) – A series of tapestries embroidered by Palestinian women seek to raise awareness in central London about the Palestinian people’s 70-year-old right to return to their homes.
SPECIAL REPORT
Ethiopia's mentally ill remain in the shadows
By Seleshi Tessema
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – An intimidating man with a muscular build was standing on a roadside in Piazza, one of the oldest shopping centers in Ethiopia's capital.