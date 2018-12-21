Press agenda on December 21

TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Turkey's 500 Largest Service Exporters Award Ceremony and Necip Fazil Award Ceremony.
ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency’s Energy Desk to host economist and energy expert Fatih Birol, head of International Energy Agency.
ANKARA - Following developments in wake of U.S. announcement it will withdraw its forces from Syria, including northeastern Syria.
ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release Consumer Confidence Index for December.
ANKARA - Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges to release established and liquidated companies data for November.
ANKARA - Industry and Technology Ministry to release international direct investment information bulletin for October.
ANKARA - European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) to release new commercial vehicle registrations statistics for November.
MALTA
VALLETTA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press conference with his Maltese counterpart Carmelo Abela.
TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA – Military funeral ceremony to be held for 15 Turkish Cypriots who were mass murdered on Aug. 14, 1974 during intercommunal violence on the long-divided island.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
SANAA - Monitoring developments in humanitarian crisis.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.