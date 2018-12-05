Press agenda on December 5

TURKEY
ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend second day of NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
CHINA
XI'AN - Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to meet Xi'an People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Hu Hiping.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Institute for Human Rights to release its annual report on Germany.
FRANCE
PARIS - Following nationwide "yellow vest" protests.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU - Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan to attend Caspian Innovation Conference.
KAZAKHSTAN
ASTANA - Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu to attend 3rd meeting of the ministers in charge of youth and sports of the Turkic Council.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.