Press agenda on November 30

ARGENTINA

BUENOS AIRES - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend G20 Leaders Summit in Argentinian capital.

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following local and international developments in case of killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release foreign trade statistics for October.

ANKARA - Culture and Tourism Ministry to release figures for October on arrivals and departures of foreigners and citizens.

ANKARA - Central Bank to release 27th volume of its financial stability report.

ANKARA - EU statistical office Eurostat to release unemployment figures for October.

US

WASHINGTON - Kosovar President Hashim Thaci to attend discussion on "Kosovo After 10 Years" at Atlantic Council think-tank.

UK

LONDON - Protest to be held in front of government offices pushing for ban on arm sales to Saudi Arabia.

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma to appear in court on corruption charges over controversial 1990s arms deal procurement program.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Palestinians to converge along Gaza-Israel buffer zone for 36th consecutive Friday.

YEMEN

SANAA - Yemen's government, Houthis jockey for position in advance of upcoming peace talks in Sweden.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB - Monitoring developments in Syrian civil war.





SPECIAL REPORTS

'Diplomats opened way for child organ trafficking'

By Fatih Hafiz Mehmet and Zuhal Demirci

ANKARA (AA) - Greek diplomats issued visas for unaccompanied minors for the purpose of organ trade, according to a former Greek foreign minister.

Sudan gov’t, opposition reject normalization with Israel

By Hossam Badawi

KHARTOUM (AA) – In interviews with Anadolu Agency, both Sudanese officials and opposition figures reject the notion of normalized ties with the self-proclaimed Jewish state.

Ethnic Muslim fighter eyes Myanmar’s kickboxing crown

By Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON, Myanmar (AA) - Kickboxing fans in Myanmar are pinning high hopes on Tun Tun Min, the toughest fighter in the country’s traditional boxing ring.