China condemns Israeli minister

"It is erroneous and irresponsible for the senior Israeli official to deny the existence of the Palestinian people and to show an 'Israeli map' containing Jordan and Israeli occupied Palestinian places at an event in Paris," said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In a speech in Paris on Sunday, Smotrich denied the existence of the Palestinian people, saying that Palestinians were "an invention" of the last century and that people like him and his grandparents were "true Palestinians."

Smotrich's words, "There is no such thing as a Palestinian because there is no such thing as a Palestinian people," drew harsh reactions from the Palestinians, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, France and now China.

"Such a move could escalate Palestinian-Israeli tensions," Wang said, according to the Global Times.

Palestine said it would demand the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest Smotrich for denying the existence of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described Smotrich's remarks as "irresponsible" and "provocative".

"We will demand an immediate arrest warrant from the ICC about this racist terrorist, who broke all the rules with his statements," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Washington harshly rebuked Smotrich's denial of the existence of the Palestinian people on Tuesday, saying they were "dangerous" as well as "wrong".

"Palestinians have a rich history and culture, and the United States greatly values our partnership with the Palestinian people," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

The minister made provocative comments from a podium decorated with a map of "great Israel", which includes the occupied Palestinian territories and Jordan.

Amman harshly rebuked Smotrich for using the image, saying it was a violation of the peace agreement between Israel and Jordan.

Referring to the image, Patel said the map was "false and provocative".

Güncelleme Tarihi: 22 Mart 2023, 22:58