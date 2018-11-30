CNN fires contributor over pro-Palestinian remarks

CNN fired contributor Lamont Hill on Thursday over remarks he made about Palestine.

“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” said CNN spokesperson Barbara Levin told the media.

Speaking at a UN meeting on Wednesday marking International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Hill referred to the daily difficulties which Palestinians have to live through, and added: “Free Palestine from the river to the sea.”

Following the remarks, pro-Israeli groups pushed CNN and Temple University, where he works as a professor, to fire Hill.

While the university said Hill was speaking only for himself, CNN chose to fire him.

Responded to the firing, Hill wrote on Twitter: "I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination.

“I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things."