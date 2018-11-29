Israel decides not to appoint new ambassador to Turkey

Israel has decided not to appoint a new ambassador to Turkey, in response to Ankara's decision not to return its own ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Emmanuel Nahshon, a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday that Israel had decided not to appoint a new ambassador in Ankara to replace former Ambassador Eitan Naeh, the Israeli Broadcast Authority reported.

Tel Aviv also decided not to appoint a new consul in Istanbul, the official said, saying that this move comes in line with the principle of reciprocity.

"However, it is in Israel's and Turkey's interest to fully restore diplomatic representation," Nahshon said.

This May Turkey deported the Israeli ambassador and recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv over the Israeli killing of peaceful protestors in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Last Mod: 29 Kasım 2018, 14:07