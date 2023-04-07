Israel strikes Gaza and Lebanon

After a series of rockets fired from Lebanon, the Israeli army launched an attack on Lebanon and the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a written statement, the army said, "The Israeli army is now attacking Lebanon. We will announce the details later."

No further details were provided in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese media reported that the Israeli army bombed an area near the Palestinian refugee camp of al-Rashadiyeh in southern Lebanon.

The reports stated that Israeli warplanes fired at least three missiles around al-Rashadiyeh in the city of Tyre.

According to initial reports, there were no casualties, but a bridge and several houses were damaged.

Attack on Gaza launched

In a written statement, the Israeli army spokesperson announced that the Israeli army had launched an attack on Gaza.

It was reported that Israeli warplanes carried out a series of air strikes on some targets in Gaza.

The Israeli army's central command responsible for Gaza and its surroundings went on high alert.

It was shared that two tunnels hit by the Israeli army in the Beit Hanun and Khan Yunis areas of Gaza in 2021 were targeted again and rendered ineffective.

In addition, it was stated that two Hamas-owned weapon depots in the north and center of the besieged Gaza Strip were hit. Footage of large explosions in the region was shared on social media.

The Israeli army stated that the attacks were carried out against Hamas's security violations and held Hamas responsible for the events in the region.

Israel launches new airstrikes on different parts of Gaza

Israeli warplanes have launched new air strikes on different parts of the Gaza Strip.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli warplanes targeted some military sites belonging to Palestinian resistance groups.

A military site in the east of the city was targeted with a few missiles. No information was given about any casualties, but there was damage to houses and land in the surrounding area.

The Israeli army also announced that it had targeted a heavy machine gun that opened fire on Israeli warplanes and Jewish settlements with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Gaza Strip in the night.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups continue to respond by firing surface-to-air missiles at planes over Gaza.

In a written statement by the Palestinian groups, it was stated that they will continue to respond to Israel's aggression, and Jewish settlements close to Gaza were targeted with a series of rockets.