Israeli soldiers intervened in prayer

The Israeli forces do not care about any sacred in the Palestinian land. The Israeli forces, which openly carry out all kinds of attacks on the life, property and sacredness of Muslims, know no borders.

Finally, Israeli soldiers intervened by targeting Muslims who were praying in Masjid al-Aqsa. The soldiers tried to push the Palestinians who were standing in line to pray.

The brutal attitude of the invading killer Israel continues. Israel viciously attacked Muslims praying in Masjid al-Aqsa.

While the raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem last night began to occupy the world's agenda, very grave images continue to come from the region.

The Israeli police also intervened in the congregation who wanted to pray in the courtyard of the mosque in occupied Jerusalem this morning and prevented them from praying.