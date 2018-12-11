Jewish groups call for Palestinian leader’s death

Radical Jewish groups on Tuesday called for the killing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Posters placed by the groups at the entrance of Jewish settlement of Yitzhar near the West Bank city of Nablus were inscribed with a phrase reading “supporter of terrorists” – in reference to Abbas and called for his death.

Abbas is the president of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA).

U.S.-sponsored peace talks between PA and Israel collapsed in 2014 over Israel’s refusal to halt settlement building in the occupied West Bank.

On Monday, Israeli forces raided Ramallah and the main office of the official Wafa news agency on claims of searching for suspects in a shooting attack that injured seven settlers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers vandalized several Palestinian vehicles in a suspected “price tag” attack in the town of Betien, east of Ramallah, according to local residents.

The settlers also sprayed racist anti-Arab slogans on cars and walls of homes in the area and hurled stones at passing vehicles near the checkpoint of Bet Eil, the resident said.

"Price tag" vandalism is a strategy used by extremist Jewish settlers to attack Palestinians and their property in retaliation for perceived threats to Israeli settlement expansion.