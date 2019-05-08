Nuclear deal: Iran vows uranium enrichment

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday threatened to resume high level enrichment of uranium if his country’s interests in the nuclear deal with world powers are not protected within 60 days.

Rouhani’s remarks came at a speech broadcast on national television.

Last year, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

Shortly afterward, Washington re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran targeting the country’s energy and banking sectors.