Qatar quits from OPEC

 Qatar will withdraw from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as of January, the country’s energy minister announced on Monday. 

Speaking at a press conference, Saad al-Kaabi said the decision comes after Qatar reviewed ways in which it could improve its global standing and plan its long-term strategy. 

Qatar has been an OPEC member since 1961. 

The Gulf state produces 650,000 barrels of oil per day and comes as the world’s number-one exporter of liquefied natural gas. 

“The decision to withdraw from OPEC is purely technical and strategic and has nothing to do with political reasons,” al-Kaabi said, in reference to a Saudi-led blockade on Qatar. 

In June of last year, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain collectively severed ties with Doha and imposed an embargo -- by air land and sea -- on the Gulf state. 

The Saudi-led axis accuses Doha of supporting terrorist groups in the region -- allegations Qatar strenuously denies. 

Last Mod: 03 Aralık 2018, 14:26
