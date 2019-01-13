Rohingya fearing repatriation flee India for Bangladesh

Dozens of Rohingya arrived in Bangladesh from India, days after New Delhi deported five members of Myanmar’s minority Muslim community amid concerns from rights groups, officials said.

The UN Refugee Agency had regretted India’s decision to deport a second group of Rohingya.

“This is the second such incident since October 2018, when India returned seven Rohingya to Rakhine State in Myanmar, where conditions are not conducive for return,” it had said on Jan. 4.

Abul Khayer, in-charge of Ukhiya police station, told Anadolu Agency they received 48 Rohingya people, including women and children, last week and that they were transferred to refugee camp authorities in Cox’s Bazar.

Md Abul Kalam, head of Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), told Anadolu Agency that they have information of “fresh influx” of Rohingya, who have arrived from India.

He said the high-ups of the commission are in Cox’s Bazar to look into the fresh developments.

Bangla Tribune, a local media outlet, reported that at least 468 Rohingya have crossed Indian border to enter Bangladesh over the last 10 days.

Persecuted people

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012.

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, have fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017.

Since Aug. 25, 2017, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar’s state forces, according to a report by the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).

More than 34,000 Rohingya were also thrown into fires, while over 114,000 others were beaten, said the OIDA report, titled "Forced Migration of Rohingya: The Untold Experience."

Some 18,000 Rohingya women and girls were raped by Myanmar’s army and police and over 115,000 Rohingya homes were burned down and 113,000 others vandalized, it added.

The UN has also documented mass gang rapes, killings – including of infants and young children – brutal beatings and disappearances committed by Myanmar state forces.

In a report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.