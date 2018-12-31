Russian warplanes strike Syria's Idlib: Local sources

Russian warplanes have struck residential areas and opposition positions in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, according to local sources.

The airstrikes occurred in the villages of Zuayniyr and Marend in Idlib’s Jisr al-Shughur district.

According to opposition sources, the Russian jets took off from the Khmeimim Airbase in Syria’s Latakia province.

Following the airstrikes, Syrian regime forces targeted the region with artillery batteries.

At least one child was injured in the attacks, according to pro-opposition civil-defense officials.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that erupted in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

