Secret meeting between Israel and Jordan!

Israel's Walla News reported that Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi and Jordan’s Ayman Safadi had met at the Allenby Bridge, known as the King Hussein Bridge.

The meeting reportedly discussed resumption of negotiations between Palestine and Israel and the economic issues between Jordan and Israel.

In the meeting, it was also conveyed to the Amman administration that US President-elect Joe Biden wants to restart the peace process between Israel and Palestine after taking the office.

After the news appeared in the Israeli press, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting between Safadi and Ashkenazi in a written statement.

According to the ministry's statement, Safadi said at the meeting that Israel should stop all measures that undermine the peace process and the two-state solution.

AA

Last Mod: 04 Aralık 2020, 14:17