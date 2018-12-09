Shooting incident at Israeli-Lebanese border

Israeli army stated on Saturday that soldiers dispersed three highly likely Hezbollah members who tried to approach the Operation Northern Shield area on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

According to a written statement issued by the Israeli army, the three were dispersed after soldiers opened fire at them.

The Israeli army launched a military operation called ‘Northern Shield’ earlier this month that aims at thwarting Hezbollah’s offensive tunnels stretched inside Israeli territories.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun had asked his country’s security apparatuses to closely monitor the Israeli “digging works off the Lebanese territories,” Lebanon’s official news agency (NNA) reported.

Aoun also held contacts with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, and Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun over the Israeli operations.

In 2006, Israel launched a war against Hezbollah during which at least 1,200 people, mostly Lebanese civilians, were killed.