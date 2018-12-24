Syrian opposition reinforces front line with YPG/PPK

The Syrian armed opposition in the Euphrates Shield Operation area has sent military reinforcements to the front line along with YPG/PKK-held area in eastern Syria, according to an opposition official on Monday.
The Hamza Division, which is a member of the Turkey-backed Free Syria Army (FSA), dispatched fighters and armored vehicles to the border line between YPG/PKK-occupied areas and regime-held areas, Abu Yazan, an FSA commanding officer, told Anadolu Agency.
He said the troops will take up important tasks during a highly anticipated Turkish military operation in the northern city of Manbij.
“Our units headed out to contact regions occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists,” Yazan said.
He warned civilians to stay away from YPG/PKK occupied areas.
“We will liberate Manbij by sweeping away terrorists from the area,” he said.