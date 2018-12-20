Talks with Riyadh ongoing to solve Gulf crisis

Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday announced that talks between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to find a solution to the Gulf crisis are ongoing.



During a news conference he held with his Dutch counterpart Steve Block in Kuwait, Al-Sabah said: "Saudi Arabia is a great brotherly country and we do communicate with them at all times and places and on all issues."



Since last year, Kuwait has been mediating to end the "worst" crisis in the history of the Gulf region, but, its efforts have yet to bear fruits.



Since the summer of last year, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have cut ties with Qatar and imposed "punitive measures" that Doha calls a "blockade".



The Saudi-led axis accuses Qatar of supporting terrorism, which Doha denies.