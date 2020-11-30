Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate into its cross-border anti-terror operation zone in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

After trying to disrupt the peace and security in the Operation Peace Spring region, the terrorists were neutralized in a successful operation, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

AA