100 Palestinians detained since dawn Thursday

Israeli army steps up arrests in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, prisoners’ association asserts

100 Palestinians detained since dawn Thursday

The Israeli army has detained roughly 100 Palestinians throughout the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since dawn Thursday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said in a Friday statement.

According to the NGO, the latest spate of arrests included two members of the Palestinian Legislative Council, Palestine’s long-moribund parliament.

The association went on to assert that the Israeli army’s latest arrest campaign had seen numerous Palestinian homes ransacked and Palestinian property destroyed.

Add Comment
Send