20 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 20 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said 15 people were arrested in raids in the cities of Tubas, Tulkarem and Nablus and in the northern West Bank.

Five more Palestinians were detained in the city of Ramallah, the NGO said.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement on the arrests.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 52 women and 270 minors.