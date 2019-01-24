Hamas rejects Qatari aid to protest Israeli ‘extortion’

Hamas on Thursday announced its refusal to accept fresh financial aid from Qatar to protest what it described as “extortion” by Israel.

“We are rejecting this third Qatari grant to protest the Israeli occupation’s behavior,” leading Hamas member Khalil al-Hayya said at a press conference in Gaza City.

He accused Israel of trying to "extort" the Palestinian people and “evade” understandings reached last year between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions (and brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the UN).

According to al-Hayya, Qatar “understands” Hamas' reasons for the decision.

On Jan. 7, Israel suspended the transfer of Qatari financial aid that had been allocated to pay public-sector salaries in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

The move came as ostensible retaliation for an alleged rocket attack from the blockaded coastal enclave.

Last Mod: 24 Ocak 2019, 20:50