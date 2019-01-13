Hamas seizes Israeli equipment, technical devices

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, seized "great secrets" during the failed Israeli security operation in the Gaza Strip on Nov., its spokesman said on Saturday.

"We seized equipment and technical devices that contain great secrets. The enemy [Israel] thought that made tools and equipment unusable and the equipment became evaporated," Abu Ubayda said at a news conference in Gaza.

Ubayda said Israel should be concerned, adding: "This mine of information that we seized will provide us strategic supremacy in the mind war we conduct against Israel."

On Nov. 11, the Qassam Brigades announced that they had discovered an Israeli forces’ infiltrating into Khan Younis, east of the Gaza Strip. Seven Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were killed in the undercover Israeli infiltration. The incident was followed by an Israeli military escalation against Gaza.

Ubayda said the aim of Israel's operation was to install bugs to listen to the network of the Palestinian resistance. He added Israeli's efforts went down in the drain despite the country used all of its opportunities.

He also called on people, who spy on behalf of Israel, to swear off.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday the arrest of some 45 Palestinians accused of collaboration with Israel’s operation to infiltrate Khan Younis.

