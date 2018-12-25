Hamas slams Israeli PM’s anti-Erdogan tirade

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has blasted recent criticisms of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“A criminal and killer of children should not give lessons on humanity,” Haniyeh, referring to the Israeli premier, told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

“Those who pursue terrorism and injustice in Palestine should not criticize those who support the oppressed all over the world,” he added.

In a raft of Sunday tweets, Netanyahu attacked Erdogan over Turkey’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the country’s southeast and the Cyprus issue.

Haniyeh attributed Netanyahu’s hostile remarks to “panic” on the part of the Israeli PM, who, he said, is facing “a global boycott” of Israel and “a torrent of graft allegations”.

