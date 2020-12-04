Pakistan slams Israeli settlement plan in Quds

Pakistan on Friday condemned Israel over its decision to build new settlement units in the occupied East Quds.

In a statement, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Israeli decision is illegal under international law and relevant UN resolutions.

"We have noted with serious concern Israel’s opening of the bidding process for construction of new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories," Chaudhri said.

He added that Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination and reiterated his country's consistent, clear and, unambiguous position -- for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

"It is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif [Quds] as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," he noted.

On Nov. 14, the Israeli media revealed that Israel plans to build further 1,257 settlement units in the Israeli Givat Hamatos area of the occupied East Quds.

Israel occupied the Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Quds, and Gaza Strip in 1967. The Palestinians want these territories for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

AA