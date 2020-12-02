Palestinian killed in Israeli bus run-over

A Palestinian worker was killed when an Israeli bus ran over a group of workers near Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to an Israeli official.

Six other Palestinians were also injured, including one seriously, in the incident that took place at the northern entrance to Bethlehem, Shaher Saad, the Secretary-General of the Palestinians Workers Union, told Anadolu Agency.

No further details were yet available about the incident.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its medics had treated a number of injured Palestinians at the scene.

Around 133,000 Palestinians with special permits work in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

AA