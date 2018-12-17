Palestinians protest Israel's home demolition

At least six Palestinians were hurt in a protest against an Israeli operation to demolish the home of an alleged shooter in the West Bank city of Tulkarm on Monday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Israeli forces began to demolish the home of Ashraf Naalwa in the town of Shweika in Tulkarm early Monday.

Israeli authorities accuse Naalwa of killing two settlers in a shooting attack in the northern West Bank early October.

The home demolition has triggered clashes with Palestinian residents, who hurled stones at Israeli forces, which responded by firing rubber bullets and teargas canisters to disperse the angry residents.

In a statement, the Red Crescent Society said one Palestinian was injured by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli forces, while five others suffered temporary asphyxiation from Israeli teargas and were treated on the field.

Naalwa was killed by Israeli forces during a raid to arrest him in the West Bank city of Nablus last week.

Israeli forces have been holding Naalwa's parents and sister since October.

The Israeli army uses the emergency law of the British Mandate in 1945 to demolish Palestinian homes, whose owners allegedly carried out attacks against Israelis.

Israel’s top court usually rejects Palestinians' appeals against the demolition of their homes.

