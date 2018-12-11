PLO seeks international protection after Israeli raids

The secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) called for the international protection of Palestine on Monday following fresh Israeli raids across the occupied West Bank.

Appealing to the international community, Saeb Erekat urged swift action to hold Israel responsible for its “aggression on media and official Palestinian institutions”, which he added was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Israeli armed forces rounded up 16 Palestinians yesterday in raids in Ramallah and al Bireh to the northeast in response to a shooting near the Ofra settlement in the central West Bank which injured six Israelis.

Israeli forces also stormed the headquarters of Palestine's official Wafa news agency.